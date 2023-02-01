ENHYPEN to Headline Inaugural We Bridge Music Festival & Expo in Las Vegas: Exclusive

K-pop fans will hit the jackpot when a new music festival comes to Las Vegas later this year.

Billboard can reveal exclusive first details for the inaugural We Bridge Music Festival and Expo, a new two-day music fest and three-day exposition celebrating Asian entertainment and culture hitting the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Billboard chart-toppers ENHYPEN are headlining the fest, marking the K-pop boy band’s latest U.S. arena performance. K-pop solo superstar Kang Daniel will join ENHYPEN, as will girl groups fromis_9, Dreamcatcher and VIVIZ, boy bands CIX and ONEUS, R&B-pop star BE’O, and more at the Vegas arena that hosted events like 2022’s Latin American Music Awards and Latin Grammy Awards.

Alongside the concerts, the GRAMMY Museum will host a stage throughout three days on the expo floor, promising special performances and Q&A panels with the festival performers open to all attendees. Each artist panel will include “hi-touch” meet-and-greets with the artists for qualifying ticket holders.

The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles has hosted conversations and live performances from a range of Asian and Asian American talent in its years of public events, featuring BTS, Steve Aoki, Tiger JK, Yoonmirae, Lang Lang, Amber Liu, Lay Zhang, ATEEZ, Woosung, ENHYPEN and more.

In a press release, We Bridge also promises to bring attendees “what is now, new, and next in Asian music, media, art, and fashion.”

The destination event comes via Infinite Prospects Entertainment, the production and management company focused on bridging Asian media with western culture in the States, with the support of MGM Resorts International.

Previously, the two companies joined forces for a coordinated, city-wide celebration for BTS’ record-setting string of sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium last April that included pop-up shops, Bellagio Fountains performances, and Vegas’ top attractions all glowing in the band’s signature color purple.

“I’m honored to be bringing a celebration of Asian culture to Las Vegas, one of the most culturally blended cities and entertainment capitals in the world,” says Alex Kang, CEO of Infinite Prospects Entertainment. “With the rise in Asian entertainment into mainstream prominence, we wanted to bring more awareness and access to artists, talent, and brands within our community. We are excited to have K-pop at the forefront of We Bridge’s music showcase this year as the industry’s impact and popularity continue to grow. We see this as our humble beginning and have a vision of building an even bigger stage that is widely representative of all Asian talent.”

Adds Chris Baldizan, MGM Resorts’ executive vice president of entertainment: “K-pop has quickly become a global phenomenon which Las Vegas experienced first-hand last year with BTS’ incredible sold-out concerts. The We Bridge event gives us another opportunity to partner with Alex Kang and his team to deliver multicultural experiences of music, media, art and fashion to the destination.”

Meanwhile, the Grammy Museum says its involvement honors its goal to connect music genres and diverse backgrounds just like millions will see at this weekend’s upcoming Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.

“Our mission includes paying tribute to our collective musical heritage while also celebrating the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres,” says Michael Sticka, president/CEO of the Grammy Museum. “We look forward to celebrating Asian entertainment and culture by bringing our renowned public programming to the We Bridge stage.”

We Bridge Music Festival and Expo comes to Las Vegas from April 21-23 with tickets and packages on sale now. More information will be announced soon, including additional talent, ticket sales and programming details. For up-to-date news, fans can follow @webridgeexpo on Twitter and Instagram, and check out webridgeexpo.com.

Day 1 – Friday, April 21

ONEUS

Dreamcatcher

CIX

Kang Daniel

Day 2 – Saturday, April 22

BE’O

ONEUS

VIVIZ

fromis_9

ENHYPEN

*Full lineup to be announced