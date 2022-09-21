UB40 to Livestream Napa Show on YouTube

UB40 and live-streaming studio Bulldog DM announced the British band’s first-ever livestream performance will air on YouTube Wednesday during their live show at the Uptown Theater in Napa. The concert will be part of a two-hour broadcast on the band’s YouTube page starting at 8 p.m.

The reggae/pop legends are currently touring the U.S. in support of their 2021 album Bigga Baggariddim and their latest single “Champion” (The Official Anthem Of The Commonwealth Games 2022) ft. Dapz On The Maps & Gilly G — part of an all-star album celebrating the XXII Commonwealth Games in the band’s hometown of Birmingham. The band also just released a new rendition of “Red Red Wine” with lead vocalist Matt Doyle, who joined the group in 2021 following the retirement of longtime singer Duncan Campbell in 2021. With just a few days left on the tour, UB40 realized the right time had arrived to livestream the intimate Uptown Theater performance.

“With Matt Doyle joining the group last year and touring as our lead singer during this summer’s incredible U.S. tour and the recent Commonwealth Games, I’m so proud of how our band has evolved together,” said UB40 founder Robin Campbell. “We’ve been looking to do this with Bulldog DM for some time and now is the perfect opportunity to introduce our new members, lead singer Matt Doyle and rapper Gilly G, to our fans worldwide on YouTube – and it’s free!”

Bulldog DM CEO and founder John Petrocelli has longed hope to work with UB40 and says the band and Bulldog agreed that the Uptown Theater show had just the right feeling and timing.

“When I first discovered UB40 in 1983, I’d never heard anything like it, and I still haven’t 40 years later. The band’s unwavering commitment to human causes has served as an inspiration,” Petrocelli says. “My dream has always been to work with my all-time favorite artists. After years of searching for the right moment with UB40, this special livestream will complete this mission.”