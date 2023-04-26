Tyler, the Creator Announces Already Sold-Out ‘The Estate Show’ in L.A. Tonight

Tyler, the Creator announced last minute on Wednesday morning (April 26) that he’ll be hosting The Estate Show at L.A.’s El Rey Theatre this evening at 9 p.m. — and it’s already sold out.

He wrote “just me and a mic nothing special. los angeles” on social media along with a link for fans to get tickets. But just two hours after he announced the surprise show, the site had added a “sold out” tag to the briefcase featured on the special flyer, which matches the aesthetic of his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost.

The original set was released on June 25, 2021, via Columbia Records and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Call Me If You Get Lost, which also won best rap album at the 2022 Grammy Awards, got the deluxe treatment on March 31, 2023 with eight new songs, including new collaborations with Vince Staples (“STUNTMAN”), A$AP Rocky (“WHARF TALK”) and YG (“BOYFRIEND, GIRLFRIEND (2020 DEMO”). With its deluxe edition, Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, the project vaulted back to the top of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, becoming the first album to go No. 1 on the tally in three different calendar years. Meanwhile, the LP’s vinyl release brought it back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for its second nonconsecutive week.

And for anyone trying to sell their ticket to tonight’s Estate show at the El Rey, think again. “ID is needed at will call to get in, so if it doesnt match the name on ticket, its a dub. good luck selling that,” the rapper wrote in response to a Twitter user.

See Tyler’s flyer for The Estate Show below.