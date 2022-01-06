Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala & Jack Harlow to Headline 2022 Forecastle Festival

Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala and Jack Harlow will top the bill at this year’s Forecastle Festival in Louisville, Ky. The artists will each headline a night on Memorial Day Weekend at Waterfront Park between May 27-29.

More than 50 artists across hip-hop, alternative, electronic and more will grace the Forecastle stages over the course of the three-day event, including Rüfüs Du Soul, Phoebe Bridgers, Porter Robinson, Clairo, 6Lack and Black Pumas. Fletcher, Princess Nokia, 100 gecs, Duckworth and more will also perform at this year’s event.

The multi-genre festival is returning for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. The 2022 edition is also moving up from July to May. Forecastle stages will also be moving with the Ocean Stage, now located on the Wharf, and fully tented. The Mast Stage will continue to offer sweeping views of the Ohio River.

VIP experiences include access to prime viewing areas at the Mast and Boom stages, access to the VIP Lido Deck Lounge, located next to the Mast Stage. The lounge also features shaded seating, premium restrooms, and food and beverage offerings from Louisville’s favorite dining destinations. Complimentary salon services including festival braids and bio-glitter will also be available for VIP ticket holders.

The upgraded GA+ experience will also be available, and includes access to a private retreat with seating and shade near the Mast Stage, air-conditioned restrooms, a full-service bar with beer, wine, cocktails and food for purchase.

General on-sale for three-day and single day tickets are available now. Check out the full lineup below: