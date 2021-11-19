Twenty One Pilots Announce Icy Tour Dates for 2022: Details

Twenty One Pilots is headed on tour in 2022. On Friday (Nov. 19), the rock duo announced the news via social media with a supercut video consisting of footage from their stadium-size live shows, and a list of tour dates in North America spanning from mid-August to the end of September.

“The Icy Tour is coming to North America next year. Register for tickets now,” the group captioned the video on Twitter, along with a direct link for fans to see the full list of dates and sign up for ticket release updates.

The Icy Tour picks up where the band’s recent Takeøver Tour left off, which saw members Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph playing multiple shows in Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Mexico City, London and their native Columbus, Ohio, in fall 2021. “We come for you ψ starting this fall. the TAKEØVER TOUR spends one week in each city, moving venue to venue, from the small club to the arena,” the band shared back in June.

Currently, Twenty One Pilots have two North American shows left to play in 2022, both in Florida: the 97X Next Big Thing festival in Tampa on Dec. 3, and the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 4.

In addition to the tour announcement, the group surprised fans with the release of Scaled and Icy (Livestream Version). The original version of the album charted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 following its release.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Aug. 18 – St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 20 – Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 21 – Cincinnati, Ohio — Heritage Bank Center

Aug. 23 – New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden

Aug. 24 – Belmont Park, N.Y. — UBS Arena

Aug. 26 – Montreal, Quebec — Bell Centre

Aug. 27 – Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 30 – Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug. 31 – Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 02 – Philadelphia, Pa. — Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 03 – Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Sept. 04 – Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center

Sept. 07 – Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 09 – Kansas City, Mo. — T-Mobile Center

Sept. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. — Enterprise Center

Sept. 13 – Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

Sept. 16 – Phoenix, Ariz. — Footprint Center

Sept. 17 – Anaheim, Calif. — Honda Center

Sept. 18 – San Francisco, Calif. — Chase Center

Sept. 20 – Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Arena

Sept. 22 – Portland, Ore. — Moda Center

Sept. 24 – Seattle, Wash. — Climate Pledge Arena