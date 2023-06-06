Tool Announces Dates For 2023 North American Fall Tour

Tool are hitting the road this fall. The prog rockers announced the dates for a North American tour on Tuesday morning (June 6), including their first Canadian shows since 2019. The fall outing will compliment the band’s previously announced summer festival gigs with six weeks of new non-fest shows slated to kick off on Oct. 3 in Loveland, CO at the Budweiser Event Center.

The two-month fall outing will include gigs in Salt Lake City, Spokane, Portland, Vancouver, Calgary, St. Paul, Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia and Montreal before wrapping up with a pair of shows on Nov. 20-21 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Tickets for all the non-festival shows will go on sale on Friday (June 9) at 10 a.m. local time, with additional Tool Army memberships recently opened up; exclusive pre-sale tickets for members will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday (June 8). The band — who are touring in support of what was their first full-length release in 13 years, 2019’s album Fear Inoculum — will kick off the run on Sept. 22 with a slot at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY and also play the Aftershock Festival on Oct. 6 in Sacramento, CA and the hard rock desert superfest Power Trip on Oct. 8 in Indio, CA.

Singer Maynard James Keenan made news last month when he wore what appeared to be drag during a set at Daytona Beach’s Welcome to Rockville Festival, that seemed at first to be a reaction to the series of controversial bills signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis recently that ban minors from attending drag shows. But the vocalist who often wears women’s clothes and bizarre costumes on stage later said the choice was personal, not political.

“I’ve been cross-dressing since long before these clickbait-junkie dupes were out of diapers,” he told The Messenger. “And that’s really all there is to it. I’m not a political fella — had nothing to do with Florida.”

Check out the dates for Tool’s 2023 fall tour below.

Sept. 22 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 3 Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Event Center

Oct. 6 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 8 — Indio, CA @ Power Trip

Oct. 10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Oct. 12 — Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

Oct. 14 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

Oct. 15 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Oct. 17 — Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center

Oct. 19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 20 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 22 — Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena

Oct. 23 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 25 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Oct. 27 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 29 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center

Oct. 31 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 1 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 3 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena

Nov. 4 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

Nov. — 6 Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

Nov. 7 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

Nov. 10 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 13 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

Nov. 15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Nov. 16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 19 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

Nov. 20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena