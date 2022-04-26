TOMORROW X TOGETHER Announce First-Ever World Tour

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is coming to a city near you. The K-pop group is set to embark on their first-ever world tour this summer, Big Hit Music announced on Tuesday (April 26).

The <ACT : LOVE SICK> tour will see members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai playing two consecutive dates in in South Korea on July 2 and July 3 before flying over to the United States to play seven more cities.

Chicago is first up on TXT’s schedule, taking place on July 7. New York follows on July 9, with Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco rounding the American dates before concluding in Los Angeles on July 23. Per an official press release, the group’s website said, “MORE TO COME,” hinting that additional venues and dates may be released at a later time.

While <ACT : LOVE SICK> will serve as TOMORROW X TOGTHER’s first official tour of the States, the group did a similar trek two months after their 2019 debut for a showcase that consisted of six sold-out shows in New York, Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles.

On the horizon for the group is the upcoming release of their fourth EP, Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, which will arrive via Big Hit on May 9. The album’s tracklist has yet to be revealed, though is scheduled to arrive on April 30, followed by the an official preview of the album on May 1. Thursday’s Child comes after TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s second full length album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, which peaked at No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart in May 2021.

See the official announcement and corresponding tour poster below.