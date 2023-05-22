Tiwa Savage Announces 2023 North American Tour: See the Dates

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage will embark on a North American tour this summer, which was announced Monday (May 22).

Produced by Live Nation and Duke Concept, the nine-date jaunt will start Aug. 24 at Washington, D.C.’s The Theater at MGM National Harbor and go through other major U.S. cities like New York, Chicago, Atlanta and more, before ending at Los Angeles’ Belasco on Sept. 17.

Artist pre-sales begin Tuesday with additional pre-sales running throughout the week. General ticket sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

The African Bad Gyal and Nao co-headlined Femme It Forward’s inaugural R&B and Afrobeats music festival, Across the Pond, earlier this month at Brooklyn’s Coney Island Amphitheater.

She’s also appeared on a slew of singles this year, including “Gbese” with Majeeed, the remix of “Who Is Your Guy?” by Spyro, “Fan” with Blaq Jerzee, “Stamina” with Ayra Starr and Young Jonn, “NSV” with Bella Shmurda and the reissue of “Waiting in Vain” by Bob Marley & The Wailers. Her last full-length album, 2020’s Celia, reached No. 15 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart.

Aug. 24 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Aug. 25 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

Aug. 29 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Aug. 31 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Sept. 2 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

Sept. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Sept. 7 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

Sept. 9 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas\

Sept. 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sept. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco