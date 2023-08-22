The Weeknd Sets ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Stadium Tour of Australia and NZ

The Weeknd will make the long haul later this year for the Australia and New Zealand leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

The Canadian R&B star is set to play stadiums on his swing Down Under, which kicks off Nov. 20 at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, with stops in Sydney (Accor Stadium, Nov. 24), Melbourne (Marvel Stadium, Dec. 1) and a final date at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand (Dec. 7).

Produced by Live Nation, the tour celebrates the Weeknd’s 2020 LP After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM, both of which led the ARIA Albums Chart (the artist also four total No. 1s in Australia, including Beauty Behind The Madness from 2015 and Starboy from 2016). Special guests on the ANZ tour are Mike Dean and Chxrry22.

Vodafone customers can secure pre-sale tickets from Aug. 25, through a new arrangement announced today with LN and its joint venture partner Secret Sounds. The general ticket onsale starts Friday, Sept. 1.



The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) has had another busy year, during which time he broke attendance records at London’s Wembley Stadium, made his TV series debut with HBO’s The Idol, and released two cuts from it — “Double Fantasy” featuring Future, and “Popular” with Playboi Carti and Madonna.

The Starboy also jumped on “K-pop” with Travis Scott and Bad Bunny, and released a remix of his 2016 collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Die For You,” marking the duo’s fourth collaboration, following up 2021’s remix of “Save Your Tears,” as well as his feature on her 2014 single “Love Me Harder” and “Off the Table” from Ari’s most recent album, 2020’s Positions.

As his tour works its way around the world, the singer dropped his first-ever live album on March 3, Live at SoFi Stadium, a 31-track collection chronicling his two-night stand at the Los Angeles venue in Nov. 2022.

The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour 2023” Australia and New Zealand:

Nov. 20 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Nov. 24 — Accor Stadium, Sydney

Dec. 1 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Dec. 7 – Eden Park, Auckland