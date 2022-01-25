The Used & Less Than Jake to Headline Florida’s Kraken Fest

The Used and Less Than Jake will top this year’s Kraken Fest in Orlando. The third edition of the festival will also feature appearances from Story of the Year, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Evergreen Terrace, The Dev and We’re Wolves.

“We are insanely excited for Kraken Fest 2022,” said festival founders Freddy Escobar and Marcelo Ferreira in a statement. “Orlando has welcomed us with open arms since our first show there, so we are thrilled to be back and continue to grow. We are pumped to have the opportunity to bring The Used back to Florida after the unforeseen cancellation of their Orlando show earlier this year.”

The single-day festival will take place on Feb. 19 at the Orlando Amphitheater and run from 2 to 11 p.m. ET. Kraken Music Fest returns to Florida after its sold-out 2021 edition last May, where it saw performances from We the Kings, Hawthorne Heights and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus at the Ace Café.

“We always look for ways to stay true to our roots and ensure Florida bands are well represented and we’ve done just that with two legendary bands – Less Than Jake and Evergreen Terrace. This will be our biggest Kraken Fest yet and we cannot wait,” the festival founders added.

Tickets for the event start at $55. Skull VIP packages that include early entry and private viewing areas, bars and bathrooms have already sold out. Bones VIP packages that include side stage viewing for headlining sets from The Used and Less Than Jake have also sold out. Head here for more tickets and more information.