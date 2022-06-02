The Strokes Cancel Primavera Sound Headlining Set Due to COVID-19: ‘We Deeply Apologize’

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival at Interlagos Racetrack on March 25, 2022 in Sao Paulo.

The Strokes has canceled yet another show this year due to COVID-19. On Thursday (June 2), the band issued a statement via Instagram Story, telling fans that they are unable to perform their headlining set for Primavera Sound on June 3 because of COVID-19.

“Due to the ongoing COVID situation in which we’ve had to cancel two shows already, we tried – but unfortunately need to cancel tomorrow night’s set at Primavera Sound,” the group wrote. “The band is committed to returning full force in Stolkholm and playing next weekend in Barcelona. We deeply apologize.”

Primavera also addressed the issue in statements posted to the festival’s social media pages, explaining the situation to fans and attendees.

“We have tried everything. We wanted The Strokes to be at Primavera Sound Barcelona this weekend but you can’t always get what you want,” the English translation of the statement said. “Since we heard about the cancellation of the band’s concert in Boston on May 28, we have been in contact with the band to see how the festival could help make their concert happen. In fact, the band is already in Barcelona, with the exception of one of its members, who can’t travel due to health reasons.”

The cancellation comes on the heels of The Strokes having to nix their headlining performance at Boston Calling after learning there was a positive case of COVID-19 amongst the group. Nine Inch Nails filled their vacated spot at the festival for Saturday (May 28), in addition to performing their own Friday headline slot, which they filled after Foo Fighters pulled out following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The Strokes also postponed a May 30 concert in support of Kira Collins, a democratic candidate running for election in Illinois’ seventh congressional district.

Primavera’s statement revealed that Caribou will be taking The Strokes’ place in the festival lineup, while Mogwai will take Caribou’s original slot. Fans who purchased a ticket for June 3 will be allowed to attend on June 10, when The Strokes are anticipated to return to the festival.

Read the festival’s statement in full below.