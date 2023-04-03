The Head And The Heart to Launch Napa Festival Down in the Valley

The Head and the Heart has teamed with Another Planet Entertainment to launch the inaugural Down in the Valley festival, an intimate weekend music event set to be held at Oxbow RiverStage in Napa, Calif., the weekend of September 2-3.

The Head and the Heart will open the festival with a special acoustic set on Saturday (Sept. 2) and close both Saturday and Sunday evenings with a full band and its original lineup, including Josiah Johnson, who will also kick off Sunday with a special solo set. The festival lineup also includes Waxahatchee, Dawes, Faye Webster, Madison Cunningham, Rayland Baxter, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Miya Folick and Shaina Shepherd.

The city-owned Oxbow RiverStage amphitheater, adjacent to the famed Oxbow Public Market, is managed by both Another Planet and Ken Tesler‘s night club and concert production company Blue Note Napa, which also produces Blue Note Summer Sessions at Napa’s Silverado Resort as well as the Blue Note Jazz Festival. Napa Valley is also home to Latitude 38 Entertainment and Live Nation’s famed BottleRock concert series held at the Napa Fairgrounds, as well as the Sonoma Harvest Festival hosted at the B.R. Cohn Winery in neighboring Sonoma, Calif.

Another Planet produces a number of annual festivals including Outside Lands in San Francisco. The company also serves as the exclusive promoter for the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, Calif.; the Fox Theater in Oakland, Calif.; the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in Stateline, Nev.; and three San Franciso venues: the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, The Independent and the Castro Theatre.

The pre-sale for two-day passes at Down in the Valley begins Tuesday (April 4) at 10 a.m. PT using the code “DITV”, while the venue and promoter pre-sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. The general sale for two-day passes launches Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Two-day general admission passes start at $129.50 and two-day GOLD passes start at $199.50; the latter include a GOLD section viewing area and dedicated event entrance, restrooms and cash bar plus a signed Down In The Valley poster. All prices exclude taxes and fees. Passes can be bought here.