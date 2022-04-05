Backstreet Boys Announce New Dates for DNA World Tour

Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys perform on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at the Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles.

The Backstreet Boys have just added new dates to their DNA World Tour.

The new stops include Austin, Cincinnati, Nashville and Portland, Ore., in the U.S., as well as several Canadian cities. The boy band has also announced a European leg for their tour, which will see them playing in cities like Madrid, Amsterdam, Munich, Berlin, London and more.

The tour is set to kick off April 8 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, with a string of four shows in the city. The band previously had to cancel their holiday-themed residency in Vegas. The shows will be their first return to the city since their 2019 Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The tour announcement comes with the release of the first episode of their new docuseries, Making of the DNA Tour. The series will give fans an insider glimpse at the preparation for the tour. More episodes will become available on the Backstreet Boys’ YouTube channel. The band will also appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (April 6) to talk about the tour.

Tickets for the newly added North American dates will go on sale this April 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out the full list of DNA World Tour dates below. The new dates have been bolded.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

4/8 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/9 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/16 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

6/4 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/5 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

6/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

6/9 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/11 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

6/13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/14 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/15 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

6/20 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

6/21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

6/22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

6/25 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/28 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/1 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/3 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/5 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

7/8 – Milwaukee, WI – SummerFest (American Family Insurance Amp)

7/10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

7/16 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

7/19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

7/21 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

7/28 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/29 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/30 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/2 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/4 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/6 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

8/7 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/9 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

8/12 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/19 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

8/21 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

8/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

8/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

8/26 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

8/27 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

8/29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

9/1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

9/2 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

9/3 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

9/6 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

9/8 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/9 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

9/11 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

9/13 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

9/14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

10/3 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

10/4 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

10/6 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

10/9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10/12 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/15 – Hannover, Germany – Zag Arena

10/18 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

10/20 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

10/22 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

10/25 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

10/27 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

10/29 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

10/30 – Leipzig, Germany – QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

10/31 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

11/2 – Budapest, Hungary – Sports Arena

11/4 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhallen

11/6 – London, UK – The 02