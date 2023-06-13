The 1975 Announce Dates for 2023 Fall/Winter N. American Tour

The 1975 announced the dates for their biggest North American tour to date on Tuesday (June 13), a 32-stop outing they’ve dubbed “Still… at their very best.” The fall arena outing continues the tour that has taken the Matty Healy-led band across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand in support of the group’s fifth studio album, last year’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

After playing late August/September festival gigs at Lollapalooza (August 4), Outside Lands (August 13), Music Midtown (Sept. 16) and Life Is Beautiful (Sept. 22), the North American dates will kick off on Sept. 26 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The tour will take them to San Diego, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Minneapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Boston and New York (at Madison Square Garden) before winding down on Dec. 2 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Tickets will go be available in an exclusive fan presale beginning on June 21st at 10 a.m. local time before the general on-sale starts on June 23 at 10 a.m. local time. The band celebrated the announcement of the dates by releasing a new episode of their “A Theatrical Performance of an Intimate Moment” series. In the eight-minute clip, singer Healy wakes up, sucks down some oxygen and makes his bed over a jazz soundtrack before brewing some unnecessarily complicated tea and leaving for his job trimming bonsai trees.

See the 2023 North American tour dates and the “Intimate Moment” video below.

Sept. 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sept. 28 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sept. 30 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Oct. 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Oct. 7 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Oct. 12 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Oct. 17 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Oct. 18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct. 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena

Oct. 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Oct. 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Oct. 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 3 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Nov. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 8 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Nov. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena

Nov. 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Nov. 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Nov. 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Nov. 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 20 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Nov. 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Nov. 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Nov. 27 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

Nov. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Dec. 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Dec. 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena