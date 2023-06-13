The 1975 Announce Dates for 2023 Fall/Winter N. American Tour

The 1975 announced the dates for their biggest North American tour to date on Tuesday (June 13), a 32-stop outing they’ve dubbed “Still… at their very best.” The fall arena outing continues the tour that has taken the Matty Healy-led band across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand in support of the group’s fifth studio album, last year’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language.
After playing late August/September festival gigs at Lollapalooza (August 4), Outside Lands (August 13), Music Midtown (Sept. 16) and Life Is Beautiful (Sept. 22), the North American dates will kick off on Sept. 26 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The tour will take them to San Diego, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Minneapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Boston and New York (at Madison Square Garden) before winding down on Dec. 2 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Tickets will go be available in an exclusive fan presale beginning on June 21st at 10 a.m. local time before the general on-sale starts on June 23 at 10 a.m. local time. The band celebrated the announcement of the dates by releasing a new episode of their “A Theatrical Performance of an Intimate Moment” series. In the eight-minute clip, singer Healy wakes up, sucks down some oxygen and makes his bed over a jazz soundtrack before brewing some unnecessarily complicated tea and leaving for his job trimming bonsai trees.
See the 2023 North American tour dates and the “Intimate Moment” video below.
Sept. 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sept. 28 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Sept. 30 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
Oct. 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Oct. 7 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Oct. 12 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Oct. 17 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Oct. 18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Oct. 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena
Oct. 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Oct. 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Oct. 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 3 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Nov. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 8 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Nov. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena
Nov. 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Nov. 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Nov. 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Nov. 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 20 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
Nov. 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Nov. 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Nov. 27 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
Nov. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Dec. 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Dec. 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena