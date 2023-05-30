Z100 Became T100, Playing Taylor Swift Blocks for Her MetLife Stadium Shows

Spotlighting what radio does best – connecting with what’s most important to local audiences – top 40 powerhouse Z100 New York dubbed itself “T100” in honor of Taylor Swift’s shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., May 26-28.

From Friday through Sunday, Z100 T100 played supersized blocks of Swift’s music, targeting all listeners, but especially those lucky enough to have a ticket to the latest stops in her ongoing juggernaut The Eras Tour.

The iHeartMedia-owned station programmed its longest sets of Swift’s songs all three days in the hours when concertgoers would likely be in their cars to and from the venue (and surely helped ease any potential traffic-related frustrations for those on their way in).

The special programming follows the chain’s similar offerings on top 40 outlets in markets where The Eras Tour previously touched down. On May 19-21, WKXS Boston went all-Swift from 11 p.m. to almost 3 a.m. each night, as Swift played three shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. For Swift’s May 5-7 concerts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, WRVW played blocks of her songs before and after, as did WWPW Atlanta – along with Cumulus Media’s pop station WWWQ – in celebration of Swift’s April 28-30 shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

When The Eras Tour kicked off March 17-18 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (aka, Swift City, ERAzona), iHeartMedia’s KZZP Phoenix began soundtracking the trek with Swift sets before and after the first concert.

Below is a look at Z/T100’s playlist starting at both 5 and 11 p.m. Saturday, May 27, according to Mediabase, which provides Luminate data for Billboard’s airplay charts. Tracks ranged from those on Swift’s first, self-titled album, in 2006, through her latest, Midnights, in 2022. Included were remixes as well as songs, such as “Bejeweled,” from Midnights, that have not been formally promoted to pop radio.

Us every time we play them https://t.co/2JGzSLxfx7 pic.twitter.com/AOX40nCKNJ — Z100 New York (@Z100NewYork) May 27, 2023

Here’s the station beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday:

5:01 p.m., “Welcome to New York,” from 2014

5:04, “Lavender Haze,” 2022

5:08, “Delicate,” 2017

5:12, “Teardrops on My Guitar,” 2006

5:15, “Cardigan,” 2020

5:19, “22 (Taylor’s Version),” 2021

5:24, “Anti-Hero,” 2022

5:27, “You Need To Calm Down,” 2019

5:30, “Mean,” 2010

5:34, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” 2021

5:39, “Cruel Summer,” 2019

5:43, “Willow,” 2020

6:02, “You Need To Calm Down,” 2019

6:04, “Delicate,” 2017

6:08, “Me!,” feat. Brendon Urie, 2019

6:10, “Anti-Hero,” 2022

… and the station as of 11 p.m. Saturday, through after, fittingly, midnight:

11:01 p.m., “The Man,” 2019

11:05, “Karma,” 2022

11:08, “Teardrops on My Guitar,” 2006

11:12, “You Need To Calm Down,” 2019

11:14, “Lavender Haze,” 2022

11:18, “The 1,” 2020

11:34, “Ready for It?,” 2017

11:38, “Shake It Off,” 2014

11:42, “Bejeweled,” 2022

11:45, “Wildest Dreams,” 2014

11:50, “Anti-Hero,” 2022

11:53, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version),” 2021

11:57, “Cruel Summer,” 2019

12:01 a.m., “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” 2021

12:07, “Anti-Hero,” 2022

12:29, “Shake It Off,” 2014

12:44, “You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version),” 2021

12:46, “Delicate,” 2017

12:50, “You Need To Calm Down,” 2019

12:52, “Lavender Haze,” 2022

12:56, “Me!,” 2019

1:02, “You Need To Calm Down,” 2019

1:05, “Bad Blood,” 2014

Meanwhile, multiple tri-state radio stations were talking up Swift’s latest shows throughout the weekend, with numerous news reports Friday morning reinforcing that “Taylor-gating” at MetLife Stadium would not be allowed for those without tickets.

Z100/T100/WHTZ reports to Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, where, on the latest list, dated June 3, Swift’s latest single, “Karma,” from Midnights, becomes her 21st top 10. It jumps 12-9, up 13% (naturally) in plays May 19-25.