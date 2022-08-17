Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: Full London Lineup, Broadcast Partners Revealed

Taylor Hawkins will be remembered next month with an all-star salute, featuring a suitably noisy lineup of rock and pop legends, collaborators, his surviving Foo Fighters bandmates and with support from Paramount and its global network of channels.



Airing Sept. 3 across multiple platforms, the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will be captured live from London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, and boasts a mindboggling bill.



Performers on the day include Travis Barker, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, KESHA, Geddy Lee, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Lars Ulrich and many more.



The concert, organizers say, is a “celebration of the life, music and love of one of modern music’s most beloved figures,” with more “surprise guests” and appearances to be announced in the weeks ahead.



The global tribute is an initiative of the Foo Fighters, the Hawkins Family and Paramount, which will host the concert across its various platforms, including CBS, MTV, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.



MTV will air a one-hour special across its global network starting in Latin America on Saturday, Sept. 3, with an extended two-hour cut going out worldwide later in the month.

Hawkins, a master drummer who toured with Alanis Morissette and played on nine Foo Fighters albums from 1999 until 2021’s Medicine at Midnight, died March 25 while on tour in Colombia with the Foos. He was 50.



He was the rarest of animals, both widely loved by fans and his fellow musicians, and recognized as one of the best in the business. His status as one of the greats behind the kit was confirmed in 2005, when he was named best rock drummer by Rhythm magazine, and again in 2019, when the Foos were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.

“Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins’ enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount’s portfolio of brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base,” comments Bob Bakish, president and CEO, Paramount.

The initial roster of guests for the U.K. tribute concert was announced June. 15, twinned with a leg at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Adds Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, Paramount and chief content officer, music, Paramount+, “Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen.” The rocker’s “infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work.”



The tribute concert is directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten for EP-PIC Films & Creative.



Ticket and merch sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares.