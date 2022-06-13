Tame Impala, Iggy Pop & King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard to Headline 2022 Desert Daze Festival

Desert Daze announced their 2022 festival on Monday (June 13) in celebration of their tenth installment of art and music in Southern California. This year will feature a return set from Tame Impala who had to cut off their 2018 headline set when a massive storm rolled in. Four years later, the group will perform its groundbreaking second album, Lonerism, in its entirety on the weekend of the album’s 10th anniversary.

Desert Daze will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 in Lake Perris, Calif. and also feature return sets from headliners Iggy Pop, who will perform his only U.S. show this year, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

Additional artists joining the headliners over the course of the three days and nights include Chicano Batman, The Marías, Sky Ferreira, Cortex, BADBADNOTGOOD, Boy Pablo, Perfume Genius, Reggie Watts, Aldous Harding, Men I Trust, Mild High Club, Viagra Boys, Cymande, Shannon and the Clams, Nation Of Language, Duster, Nilüfer Yanya, Show Me The Body, Daniel Rossen Of Grizzly Bear, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Surfbort, L.A. Witch, Automatic, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, The Paranoyds, JJUUJJUU, ZO, Surprise Chef, Lady Wray and many more.

The grounds will be illuminated by an array of video artists and art installations including work by Tarik Barri, Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show, Slim Reaper, and more. Multidisciplinary artist Cristopher Cichocki also returns to the beach, curating this year’s installment of The Sanctuary featuring clipping., Silent Servant, Kid 606 and more, as well as Cichocki’s own Circular Dimensions Immersive Sound Installation and DJ sets from Nosaj Thing and Telefon Tel Aviv.

In addition to the music, the weekend will feature screenings and talks including a screening of Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia followed by a Q&A with host Hamilton Morris, a conversation on Mysticism in the Music Industry with artist and occultist Micki Pellerano, with additional special guests to be announced.

Upon opening the campgrounds, Desert Daze invites passengers with camping passes to explore The Outer Space, which will feature morning yoga, sound baths and late night sets all weekend, including an extra night of entertainment on Thursday, September 29 for campers who check in early. The Outer Space will also feature performances by Frankie & the Witch Fingers, Meatbodies, Mauskovic Dance Band, Acid Dad, and many more including the Desert Daze Closing Ceremonies ft. JJUUJJUU & Friends during the early hours of Monday, Oct. 3.

Desert Daze is produced by Moon Block and Knitting Factory Entertainment (KFE). Weekend passes, parking and camping passes will be available this Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m. PST, with ticket prices starting at $299 for weekend passes, with payment plans available. For the first time this year, Desert Daze has also partnered with Fuse to help concertgoers put together hotel packages in a variety of budgets.

For ticketing and additional information on Desert Daze 2022, visit desertdaze.org. See the full lineup below.