Tainy and Jack Daniel’s Put on an Unforgettable, Multisensory Four-Act Show in Miami

The vroom of race cars crescendoed by day during the Miami race weekend, but by night the hip-grinding beats of Latin music’s most successful producer dominated at a lush open-air nightclub in the Wynwood Art District. Just hours after the qualifying race at the Miami International Autodrome, concertgoers filled the venue’s palm-studded courtyard for Marco “Tainy” Masís, the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican producer and artist who made history after becoming the first person to spend 100 weeks at the top of the Billboard Producer’s Chart. He is credited with transforming Latin music after working with Wisin & Yandel, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalía, and Cardi B. Tainy’s debut solo album DATA is slated to be released this year.

Tainy’s much-anticipated set is part of the ongoing Jack Daniel’s Presenta series, which honors trailblazers and hitmakers across the Latin music genre by connecting artists and their fans across the United States. Projections on stage of Tainy and Jack Daniel’s Presenta’s recent Los Angeles show foreshadowed Tainy’s four-act “audiovisual experience” as chilled Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey cocktails were served from a colorful shipping container bar that also showcased the brand’s unique honey and crisp apple blends.

Latin House DJ Pensión kickstarted the night with perreo-inspired tracks, and the highly sought-after duo Muzik Junkies followed with spellbinding reggaeton and Latin EDM remixes. At 1 a.m., Tainy emerged on stage with sunglasses and a black sleeveless tank, and began his set inside a transparent cube that cast his hologram in real time. Throughout the 75-minute set and amid an ever changing backdrop of dreamy landscapes, Tainy played some of the well-known hits he produced, including “Safaera” (Bad Bunny), “Callaita” (Bad Bunny), and “Adicto” (Anuel AA & Ozuna). Green lasers, purple smoke, sparkler fountains, and bright kaleidoscopic lights went off in rhythmic sync to the tunes.

Tainy surprised the audience after bringing out Latin trap artist Young Miko for a brief cameo, and delighted them further with a three-track live performance with Puerto Rican singer Jhayco, who closed out the multisensory set beneath a full moon.

If you missed the exciting night, this June, Tainy and Jack Daniel’s Presenta will bring the unforgettable four-act show once more at Brooklyn Steel in New York during the Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend.

