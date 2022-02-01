Blond:sh, Danny Tenaglia, DJ Tennis to Headline the Return of SXM Festival

SXM Festival is returning this March to the Caribbean island of Saint Martin/Sint Maarten with performances from Blond:sh, Danny Tenaglia and DJ Tennis. The festival will take place from March 9 to 13, with the chance for fans to catch top names in the underground techno and house scene.

Attendees can also look forward to the famed zeitgeist of Chilean-born minimal icon Ricardo Villalobos, Innervisions co-founders Âme and live performance extraordinaire Jan Blomqvist. Other standouts include veteran German producer Steve Bug, multi-instrumentalist Chloé Caillet and Copenhagen live trio WhoMadeWho.

The lineup also features celebrated acts from around the globe, including the legendary Dubfire and Israeli star Chaim. Phase one is rounded out by a diverse mix of veteran and rising names such as Carlita, Behrouz, Sonja Moonear, Hoj, YokoO, Amine K, Raresh, Emanuel Satie and more.

Fans will once again be treated to five days and nights of secluded beaches, boat parties and private dance floors. Those seeking the VIP treatment can select from a number of villas, and can also add private yachting, Michelin star caliber dining, and more.

Born in 2019 to help encourage the prosperity and health of the island following the devastating Hurricane Irma, SXM Festival created a partnership with SXM Doet, the largest volunteer initiative in Saint Martin/Sint Maarten and the Dutch Kingdom.

SXM Festival is also dedicated to leaving a smaller footprint and helping replenish natural environments. With initiatives that include going paperless, saving energy with LED and solar lights, and eliminating plastic waste throughout the festival, it is the mission of SXM Festival to become increasingly sustainable throughout its growth. The festival also has a “no trace” policy: Every venue is transformed to be more beautiful at the end of each event.

Tickets for SXM Festival are now on sale. Head to the festival’s website for more information. Check out the full Phase 1 lineup below.