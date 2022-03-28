Swedish House Mafia to Headline Ultra 2023

From left: Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia photographed on June 24, 2021 at Delight Studios in Stockholm.

Ultra Miami has already tapped its 2023 headliner. Next year, Swedish House Mafia will return to the Ultra stage after their 2022 world tour.

The headlining spot was subtly revealed Sunday night (March 27) prior to Hardwell’s set at this year’s Ultra festival. A short video appeared on stage with the Swedish House Mafia logo before revealing the group’s name. Throughout the roughly one-minute video, the images reformed into the words “See U Next Year.” Check out the video below.

🚨Breaking News🚨 Swedish House Mafia to headline Ultra Miami 2023⚫️⚫️⚫️ Just prior to Hardwell’s set, this ‘ad’ appeared on the UMF mainstage with the SHM logo and the message “See U Next Year” (🎥: @ultra ) pic.twitter.com/YeWB00ih27 — Raving Reviews (@reviews_raving) March 28, 2022

Swedish House Mafia has a long history with Ultra Music Festival. The group reunited at Ultra 2018 with an unannounced MainStage set after a five-year hiatus. The last performance they gave before splitting in 2013 was also at Ultra, where their massive farewell tour, One Last Tour, concluded in Miami.

The news of SHM’s return to Ultra comes weeks before they take the stage at Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Southern California. They will perform over two weekends between April 15 and 24.

Beginning in July, SHM will hit the road for a 45-date world tour. The group will hit arenas in the United States and Canada before heading to the U.K in September. From there, they will perform in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Germany, Norway and more. The tour is scheduled to close out on Nov. 13 in Finland.

SHM’s return to Ultra marks the festival’s first lineup announcement for next year’s event, and follows a stacked 2022 event that closed out Sunday. Ultra Miami 2022 saw sets from Kygo, Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Alison Wonderland and Alesso.