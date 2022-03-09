Meghan Thee Stallion, Calvin Harris, David Guetta & More to Play 2022 Superbloom Festival

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the 30th Anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2021 in Chicago.

The first-ever Superbloom Festival in Munich, Germany will feature a killer mix of EDM, hip-hop and pop artists taking the stage at the Olympiapark and Olympiastadion München from September 3-4, including headliners Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

“SUPERBLOOM is more than just a music festival: the numerous experience areas offer something for all the senses,” reads a press release about the event, noting that the 11 “experience areas” the fest will serve up “something to discover, experience and interact with at every turn from art to fashion, science to sustainability, dance and acrobatics and much more.”

Also slated to perform at Superbloom are: Glass Animals, Rita Ora, Annemaykantereit, Macklemore, Kraftklub, Stromae, Anne-Marie, Alan Walker, Years& Years, Skepta, Willow, Sigrid, Girl in Red, Beabadoobee and many more.

Among the experiences organizers are promising are “Art Bloom,” described as a garden with “imaginative sculptures and unique installations that not only come to life before your eyes, but also decorate the Munich cityscape after the festival.” Other highlights will include the Beer&Brass garden and District 4, a hub of fashion, beauty, lifestyle and sports whose Yonique Stage centerpiece will highlight “fashion performances, panels, and talks on socially relevant topics,” offering fans a chance to stroll through a marketplace with regional shops and an Activity Field with roller skating, trampoline and hula hoop.

Additional planned attractions include the open-air Lake Gallery with street art from around the world and The Hideaway, a chill zone with campfires and quiet acoustic sessions at the Olympic Lake.

