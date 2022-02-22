Sum 41 and Simple Plan Are Banding Together for the Blame Canada Tour

Sum 41 and Simple Plan are joining forces for the Blame Canada Tour. The Canadian rock outfits will co-headline two legs of a full U.S. tour as they celebrate the 20th anniversaries of their debut records: Sum 41 performing All Killer No Filler and Simple Plan performing No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls.

“We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great,” said Sum 41 frontman and vocalist Deryck Whibley in a release. “We cannot wait to hit the road with them! We have a lot of fans in common and we know they have waited for this for a very, very long time! After not being able to tour for almost two years due to the pandemic, we’re gonna go out there and play our hearts out, enjoy every second of being on these stages and we’ll make sure everyone in the crowd has the time of their lives!”

Produced by Live Nation, the 36-city tour kicks off on April 29 at The Ritz in Raleigh, N.C. and runs its way through Philadelphia, New York, Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, Tampa, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Seattle and more. The first leg of the tour will close out on May 28 at the So What?! Music Festival in Dallas. The second leg will launch on July 29 at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla., and conclude on Aug. 18 at the Fillmore in Denver.

“We’re so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn’t be more excited to head out on the Blame Canada tour with Sum 41!” said Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Sebastien Lefebvre and Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan in a statement. “It’s hard to believe this will the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn’t be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums!”

The tour will feature support from Set It Off and Magnolia Park on select dates.

As part of the upcoming tour, $1 of each ticket sold will help raise funds for the Simple Plan Foundation and Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Fund. Since 2005 the Simple Plan Foundation has donated more than $2 million to various charitable causes in Canada to help young people in need. In 2020, Sweet Relief started the COVID-19 Fund to provide emergency financial assistance to music industry professionals who have been devastated by the pandemic.

General on sale for tickets starts on Friday (Feb. 25) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out a full list of dates below.