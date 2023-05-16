Sting & Shaggy to Launch One Fine Day Festival in Philadelphia

Sting and Shaggy’s bromance continues with the launch of One Fine Day, a new one-day festival the two friends have created and curated.

The festival, which also features Thundercat, Tank & the Bangas, Koffee and G. Love & Special Sauce, among others, will take place across two stages at Philadelphia’s The Mann in Fairmount Park on Sept. 9.

Sting and Shaggy, whose joint album 44/876 won the Grammy for best reggae album in 2019, have been fast friends and collaborators for the last several years. The duo will headline the main stage at the festival, performing their biggest hits, including “Every Breath You Take,” “Message in a Bottle,” “Boombastic” and “Angel,” both together and trading off on songs. The Sept. 9 appearance marks the only time the two will perform together in 2023.

“I love how Shaggy and I effortlessly push each other to the creative edges,” said Sting in a statement. “After having made the 44/876 album together and recording an album of Frank Sinatra covers in a reggae style [the Grammy-nominated Com Fly Wid Mi], a day of hits and musical adventures in one of our favorite cities seemed like the next illogical step!”

“Sting is a catalyst for musical curiosity,” added Shaggy. “When we collaborate, we combine our musical tastes, individual cultures and a sense of wonder. We wanted to invite some of our favorite musicians to gather in real time and share that very vibe at One Fine Day.”

The festival is presented by Live Nation and Cherrytree Music Company, which manages both artists. Other artists on the bill include Kes, Flor de Toloache and Giordana Angi.

An artist presale began today (May 16). Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 19 at Ticketmaster.

See the full lineup below: