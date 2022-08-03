×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Steve Lacy Is Giving Fans the World With His North American Tour: Here Are the Dates

The trek -- titled Give You the World -- will be in support of Lacy's new album, 'Gemini Rights.'

Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy Julian Klincewicz

Fresh off the success of his critically acclaimed sophomore album Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy has announced a North American tour on Tuesday (Aug. 2) in support of the LP.

The trek — titled the Give You the World tour — will see Lacy making a total of 27 stops across North America beginning on Oct. 2 at Denver’s Gothic Theatre, and making stops in Chicago, New York, Toronto, Portland, Seattle and more before concluding on Nov. 11 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Related

Steve Lacy

Five Burning Questions: Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' Climbs to Just Outside the Billboard Hot 100's Top…

Explore

Explore

Steve Lacy

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s time…GIVE YOU THE WORLD TOUR,” the two-time Grammy nominee wrote on Instagram, sharing the tour’s official poster, which features a snap of him in oversized sunglasses, a custom Gemini Rights top and bottom grill, and a Dead Kennedys-inspired shirt-and-tie combo.

The tour news comes on the heels of Lacy’s recent Billboard chart successes. Following the July 15 release of Gemini Rights, the album reached No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, and went No. 1 on the Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts, as well as No. 3 Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. Meanwhile, the album’s second single, “Bad Habit,” has climbed to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning Lacy his first crossover hit.

Tickets for Lacy’s Give You the World tour go on sale starting Friday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. local time, and can be purchased here. See the official tour poster and full list of dates below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad