Foo Fighters, Florence + The Machine, A$AP Rocky Lead Spotify’s Cannes Lions Lineup

Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, Florence + The Machine and Jack Harlow will headline Spotify’s performance lineup at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival, set to take place in the South of France from Monday, June 19 to Thursday, June 22.

Florence + The Machine and Harlow are scheduled to play Spotify Beach next Tuesday night (June 20), with DJ sets that evening from Black Eyed Peas leader Will.I.am and rising South Africa-based producer Uncle Waffles. The following night, Foo Fighters and A$AP Rocky will take the stage, with British duo Disclosure also offering a DJ set.

Spotify’s Cannes Lions programming will kick off next Monday night with an intimate performance from H.E.R., as well as a DJ set from the Collyer Twins. Taylah Elaine will also be spinning as the house DJ through the week.

In addition to the musical performances, Spotify will host conversations and masterclasses through next week, including sessions with Emma Chamberlain, Alex Cooper and soccer star Cesc Fàbregas. There will also be a discussion between Spotify CEO/cofounder Daniel Ek and comedian Trevor Noah.

Last year’s Spotify Cannes Lions lineup included Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa and Post Malone, among others. For Foo Fighters, who debuted at No. 8 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart with new album But Here We Are, the Cannes Lions performance will follow select tour dates as well as festival headlining performances at Boston Calling and this weekend’s Bonnaroo. Florence + The Machine are swinging by Cannes during their ongoing European tour.