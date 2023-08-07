Solange Shows Love to Beyoncé & Blue Ivy After D.C. Renaissance Shows: ‘Forever in Awe’

Saturday night (Aug. 5), Beyoncé‘s Washington, D.C. Renaissance World Tour stop was a true family affair. In a loving show of support for her older sister and niece Blue Ivy, Solange took to her Instagram to show them some love for their sizzling performances.

“That’s myyyy sister y’allll, forever in awe,” Solange excitedly captioned a clip of Beyoncé singing her cover of Frankie Beverly & Maze’s “Before I Let Go,” which peaked at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Grammy-winning “Cranes In The Sky” singer also made sure to show some love to her eldest niece, Grammy-winning singer and dancer Blue Ivy Carter. “Address me as Blue’s auntie only,” Solange declared in a caption of a clip of Queen Bey’s eldest daughter dancing to “Black Parade,” which topped out at No. 37 on the Hot 100.

Solange attended the first of Beyoncé’s two Washington, D.C. shows. At last night’s show, Beyoncé paid a $100,000 fee to keep the D.C. Metro open an extra hour after severe weather significantly delayed the start of her show. Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is currently making its way through its North American leg. The eye-popping spectacle pulled in $154 million from its 21-show European leg, the biggest leg of any Beyoncé tour yet. The icon’s latest worldwide trek is in support of Renaissance, her Billboard 200-topping seventh solo studio album, which spawned the Grammy-winning Hot 100 top 10 hits “Break My Soul” (No. 1) and “Cuff It” (No. 6).

Solange has landed five titles on the Billboard 200, with three of them hitting the top 10, including 2008’s Sol-Angel & The Hadley St. Dreams (No. 9), 2016’s A Seat At the Table (No. 1) and 2019’s When I Get Home (No. 7). On the Hot 100, she has charted a pair of songs: “Cranes In The Sky” (No. 74) and the Sampha-assisted “Don’t Touch My Hair” (No. 91).