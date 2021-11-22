Snail Mail Reschedules 2021-2022 Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Surgery

Snail Mail — the solo project of Lindsey Jordan — will be placing her upcoming 2021-2022 tour in support of her recently released album, Valentine, on hold. On Monday (Nov. 22), the singer took to Instagram to share that she will be pushing back the tour dates due to issues with her vocal health. The tour was initially set to begin on Nov. 27 with a stop in Richmond, Va. at The National.
“I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year. I lose my voice after a couple days of singing,” Jordan wrote in a statement to her Instagram account. “I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice. The recovery time is three months/speech therapy and in an effort to make sure the rest of the tour can happen, I will be postponing our first U.S. tour which was supposed to begin this week as well as our initial UK/Euro tour :(.”
She continued, “I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer. My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing — we will have everything reschedules imminently. Thank you so much for all the support you’ve given the new record so far.”
Jordan announced the tour back in September while unveiling Valentine and the album’s title track, which ranked at No. 27 on Adult Alternative Airplay on Nov. 17. The 2021 North American and early 2022 European dates of the tour has yet to be rescheduled, though the 2022 North American dates of the tour still stand and will commence on April 5 in Philadelphia.
See the dates and Jordan’s statement below.
April 5 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer
April 6 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer
April 7 2022 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre
April 8 2022 – Boston MA @ Royale
April 9 2022 – Montreal QC @ Club Soda
April 11 2022 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
April 12 2022 – Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre
April 14 2022 – Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre
April 15 2022 – Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue
April 16 2022 – Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall
April 17 2022 – Denver CO @ Ogden Theater
April 20 2022 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre
April 21 2022 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre
April 22 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom
April 23 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom
April 24 2022 – Oakland CA @ Fox Theater
April 27 2022 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium
April28 2022 – San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park
April 29 2022 – Mesa AZ @ The Nile
April30 2022 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf
May 2 2022 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 3 2022 – Dallas TX @The Factory Studio
May 5 2022 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage
May 6 2022 – Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel
May 7 2022 – Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle
May 8 2022 – Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville