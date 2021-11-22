Snail Mail Reschedules 2021-2022 Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Surgery

Snail Mail — the solo project of Lindsey Jordan — will be placing her upcoming 2021-2022 tour in support of her recently released album, Valentine, on hold. On Monday (Nov. 22), the singer took to Instagram to share that she will be pushing back the tour dates due to issues with her vocal health. The tour was initially set to begin on Nov. 27 with a stop in Richmond, Va. at The National.

Explore Explore Snail Mail See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year. I lose my voice after a couple days of singing,” Jordan wrote in a statement to her Instagram account. “I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice. The recovery time is three months/speech therapy and in an effort to make sure the rest of the tour can happen, I will be postponing our first U.S. tour which was supposed to begin this week as well as our initial UK/Euro tour :(.”

She continued, “I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer. My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing — we will have everything reschedules imminently. Thank you so much for all the support you’ve given the new record so far.”

Jordan announced the tour back in September while unveiling Valentine and the album’s title track, which ranked at No. 27 on Adult Alternative Airplay on Nov. 17. The 2021 North American and early 2022 European dates of the tour has yet to be rescheduled, though the 2022 North American dates of the tour still stand and will commence on April 5 in Philadelphia.

See the dates and Jordan’s statement below.

April 5 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

April 6 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

April 7 2022 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre

April 8 2022 – Boston MA @ Royale

April 9 2022 – Montreal QC @ Club Soda

April 11 2022 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

April 12 2022 – Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre

April 14 2022 – Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre

April 15 2022 – Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue

April 16 2022 – Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall

April 17 2022 – Denver CO @ Ogden Theater

April 20 2022 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre

April 21 2022 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre

April 22 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom

April 23 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom

April 24 2022 – Oakland CA @ Fox Theater

April 27 2022 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium

April28 2022 – San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park

April 29 2022 – Mesa AZ @ The Nile

April30 2022 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf

May 2 2022 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 3 2022 – Dallas TX @The Factory Studio

May 5 2022 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage

May 6 2022 – Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel

May 7 2022 – Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle

May 8 2022 – Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville