Slipknot Taps In This Moment, Cypress Hill & More for Knotfest 2022

Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs in concert at the Ericsson Globe Arena on February 21, 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden

Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow is returning in 2022 with special guests throughout the year. The first leg of the 38-date tour will include support from In This Moment and Jinjer. The second leg will feature special guests Cypress Hill and Ho99o9.

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages,” Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor said in a release. “Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be.”

The 2022 edition of the Knotfest Roadshow tour will kick off on March 16 at Fargodome in Fargo, N.D., and run through Nebraska, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio and more. The first leg of the tour will also include stops throughout Canada — including Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia — where they will conclude on April 17.

The second leg of the tour will launch on May 18 at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Slipknot will hit New York, Rhode Island, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Colorado, Idaho, Washington and Nevada. The full 2022 Knotfest will come to an end on June 18 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, Calif.

“It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon,” said Slipknot’s clown in a release.

Making a triumphant return to the road after the delay due to the pandemic, the Knotfest Roadshow 2021 tour sold out amphitheaters across the country, bookended with the record-breaking Knotfest Iowa and the biggest headline show of their career, Knotfest Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium.

The tour will be part of Live Nation’s Live Stubs initiative which provides digital collectible NFT ticket stubs to ticket holders. Live Stubs will automatically be included with tickets purchased for the tour. Fans will also be able to view, share, gift, trade, and resell their live stubs on Live Nation’s site.

Tickets for all Knotfest Roadshow dates go on sale at 10 a.m. local on Friday (Jan. 21) from KnotfestRoadshow.com. Check out a full list of dates below.