Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome Announce Joint Summer Tour

Summer is just a few months away, which means Slightly Stoopid, the veteran San Diego band celebrated for helping create the Cali reggae sound and lifestyle, is preparing to hit the road again.

The “Collie Men” of Slightly Stoopid have linked up Sublime with Rome for the Summertime 2023 tour, produced by Live Nation and slated to kick off in July. Joining the two bands are special guests Atmosphere and The Movement.

For Slightly Stoopid, the pairing with Sublime with Rome represents a return to the band’s early roots, when frontmen Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald were teenagers living in San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighborhood. As the legend goes, Bradley Nowell (Sublime’s original frontman) was staying at Doughty’s house trying to quit drugs when he heard some noise coming from the garage. Nowell stuck his head in, saw Doughty and McDonald rehearsing and famously asked, “You guys got a band?

Nowell signed Slightly Stoopid to his indie label imprint Skunk Records while the band members were still in high school and produced and released their debut studio album Slightly $toopid in 1996. Nowell appeared on the hidden track “Prophet,” now a staple in the Slightly Stoopid live repertoire more than 25 years after it was released.

Nowell passed away later that year from a reported drug overdose, devastating his young protégés and music fans around the world, many of whom would not discover Sublime until after his passing. In 2010, Sublime with Rome was formed by Rome Ramirez and Eric Wilson in an effort to carry on the musical tradition of Nowell.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the Summertime 2023 tour,” said Doughty in a statement. “We haven’t toured with Sublime since the early years of Stoopid and we are really excited to be back with our brothers on what we like to call the ultimate summer band camp. We’re stoked to debut some new songs and play new venues and cities we haven’t hit for a while. And most importantly we can’t wait to be playing music for all of you this summer…between the on-stage collabs and the backstage hangs it’s gonna be insane! The Stoopidheads are what fuels Slightly Stoopid. Should be an epic summer of madness!!!”

Fans can gain first access to the artist presale starting today at SlightlyStoopid.com/tour. Local presales begin Thursday (Mar. 9) at 10 a.m. local time and the general on-sale will take place Friday (Mar. 10) at 10 a.m. local time.

The Summertime 2023 tour kicks off at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Wash. on July 6, followed by stops at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.; Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin; Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago; Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C.; Merriweather Post Pavilion in Colombia, Md.; and iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla., where the tour wraps Sept. 3.

Backed by legions of supporters known as Stoopidheads, Slightly Stoopid has built a mini-empire with their Stoopid Records indie label, annual Closer to the Sun destination music festival in Mexico, Stoopid Strains cannabis line and Tangie Summer Haze lager, a new beer collaboration with Buzz Rock Breweries in Southern California.

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome Summer Traditions 2023 tour dates:

Jul 06 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Jul 07 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Jul 08 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Jul 09 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Jul 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jul 15 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre #

Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Jul 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul 22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Jul 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Jul 27 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Jul 28 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Jul 29 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Jul 30 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug 03 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Aug 04 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug 05 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug 06 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Aug 17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 18 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Forbes Avenue *

Aug 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug 26 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep 01 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sep 03 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre