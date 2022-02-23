Slightly Stoopid Announce 2022 Tour and Hometown Stadium Date

San Diego-based Slightly Stoopid have announced the first round of dates for their Summer Traditions 2022 tour — a nod to the summer outdoor amphitheater circuit the band has performed annually since 2007, but hasn’t taken place for the last two years due to the pandemic. The tour includes a hometown performance Sept. 3 inside the San Diego Padres’ Petco Park.

Joining Slightly Stoopid will be an all-star reggae-rock line-up that includes Pepper, Common Kings & Fortunate Youth. The tour kicks off on July 7 in Bonner, Montana. Artist pre-sales begin today (Feb. 23 at 10 AM local time), where a very limited amount of “early bird” tickets made available in each market for $24.99 + fees. Slightly Stoopid’s top fans will be notified via email for Spotify presale. Local pre-sales will run today and tomorrow (Feb. 24), and the general public on-sale will then take place on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time (except Santa Barbara on sale is 12 p.m.) Tickets will be available here.

Summer Traditions was originally intended as the 2020 tour package, but later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Slightly Stoopid has committed to deliver the same line-up and same experience at many of the same venues in 2022. In an abbreviated 2021, Slightly Stoopid performed a handful of shows including Petco Park in their hometown San Diego, and a landmark two-night sold-out Red Rocks “Double On The Rocks” weekend, which also streamed worldwide on FANS and Relix’s Twitch channel to over 3 million viewers. Summer Traditions 2022 is aimed to celebrate the band’s annual rite of passage for the group’s diehard fanbase known as “Stoopidheads,” as they travel the states, sharing good times with one another through music and community, as they have done since the band’s inception 25 years ago.

“We’re super pumped to hit the road this summer and finally bring the Summer Traditions Tour around the country!! Always a blessing to share the stage with our good friends Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth,” the band’s Miles Doughty says. “We’re looking forward to some epic collaborations on stage and are stoked to keep our summertime tradition going! See you soon Party People!”

Slightly Stoopid is currently riding high on their latest single “Everyday People (Headhunter remix)” featuring hip-hop legend B-Real of Cypress Hill, and long-time collaborator and friend G. Love from G. Love & Special Sauce. The track was produced by Miguel Happoldt and George Spits. The foundation of the remix is built upon a drum sample from Herbie Hancock’s Headhunters’ 1975 anthem, “God Make Me Funky,” lending a brilliant jazz fusion and funk vibe to the track.

Jul 07 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Jul 08 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Jul 09 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Jul 10 – Tacoma, WA – Haub Family Field

Jul 14 – Avila Beach, CA – Avila Beach Golf Resort

Jul 15 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jul 17 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Jul 22 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre

Jul 23 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

Jul 28 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Jul 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann

Jul 30 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug 04 – St. Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug 07 – Key West, FL – Coffee Butler Amphitheater

Aug 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Villa Hispana Pavilion

Aug 12 – Sandy, UT – Rio Tinto Stadium

Aug 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

Aug 20 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater

Aug 21 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

Sep 03 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park