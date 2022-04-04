Shawn Mendes Is Expanding His World Tour With 13 New Dates in North America

Shawn Mendes performs onstage at the Samsung Galaxy + Billboard Stage at SXSW at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas on March 19, 2022.

Shawn Mendes tour is getting bigger. The pop star announced on Monday (April 4) that he’s adding 13 new dates to the North American leg of Wonder: The World Tour. The Canadian singer-songwriter will do an additional show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, new shows in St-Louis and San Diego, as well as one in his hometown of Toronto, and many more.

On the first leg of the tour, which kicks off on June 27 in Portland, Ore., at the Moda Center and runs through August, Mendes will be joined by Dermot Kennedy. The second leg of the tour, which will run from September to October, will be supported by Tate McRae.

Fans can buy tickets via presales on April 6 at 10 a.m. local time. More information surrounding the presale can be found by downloading the ShawnAccess app or signing up at ShawnAccess.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting April 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional tickets for the previously announced shows will also be available on April 8.

More dates for the U.K. and Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia/New Zealand legs are slated to be announced shortly. “Can’t wait to be with you all,” he tweeted.

Check out a list of the Wonder: The World Tour dates below. The newly announced dates have been bolded.

North American Tour Dates:

6/27/22 Portland, OR – Moda Center

6/28/22 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

6/30/22 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

7/2/22 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

7/4/22 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

7/5 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

7/7/22 Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

7/9/22 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

7/10/22 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

7/12/22 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

7/15/22 Rosemont IL – Allstate Arena

7/16/22 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

7/19/22 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

7/20/22 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

7/22/22 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

7/23/22 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

7/27/22 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

7/29/22 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

7/31/22 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

8/2/22 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

8/5/22 Boston, MA – TD Garden

8/6/22 Boston, MA – TD Garden

8/12/22 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

8/15/22 Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

8/16/22 Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

8/19/22 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

8/20/22 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

9/7/22 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

9/9/22 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

9/10/22 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

9/12/22 San Jose, CA – SAP Center

9/15/22 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

9/17/22 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

9/19/22 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

9/21/22 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

9/24/22 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

9/26/22 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

9/27/22 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

9/29/22 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

10/1/22 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/3/22 Austin, TX – Moody Center

10/4/22 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/7/22 Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial Arena

10/8/22 Miami, FL – FTX Arena

10/11/22 Tampa FL – Amalie Arena

10/12/22 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

10/14/22 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/16/22 Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

10/18/22 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

10/19/22 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/21/22 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

10/22/22 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10/24/22 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/26/22 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

U.K. & Europe Tour Dates:

5/31/23 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

6/1/23 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

6/3/23 Bordeaux, France – Arkéa Arena

6/5/23 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Arena

6/7/23 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

6/9/23 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

6/11/23 Bilbao, Spain – BEC! Arena

6/14/23 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

6/16/23 Budapest, Hungary – Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

6/19/23 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

6/20/23 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

6/22/23 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

6/25/23 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

6/27/23 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

6/29/23 Paris, France – La Défense Arena

7/2/23 Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

7/3/23 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

7/5/23 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

7/6/23 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

7/9/23 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

7/11/23 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

7/13/23 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

7/15/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

7/16/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

7/18/23 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

7/19/23 Rotterdam, Netherlands – Rotterdam Aho

7/22/23 London, UK – The O2

7/25/23 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

7/26/23 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

7/28/23 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro

7/29/23 Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena

8/1/23 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena