Sabrina Carpenter to Embark on ‘Emails I Can’t Send’ U.S. Tour: Here Are the Dates

Sabrina Carpenter is coming to a city near you. The 23-year-old pop star and actress announced a series of tour dates on Monday (Aug. 15) set to take place in September in support of her recently released album, Emails I Can’t Send.

The trek consists of 12 shows across the United States, and will begin on Sept. 28 with the opening night at Hard Rock Live in Orlando. Carpenter will make tour stops in New York, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and more before concluding at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Oct. 16.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster starting on Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. local time, though American Express Card Members can buy tickets for select dates ahead of the general public starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday Aug. 18, at 10 p.m. local time.

Emails I Can’t Send charted at No. 23 on the all-genre Billboard 200, and stayed on the tally for two weeks. Speaking about the inspirations for the album’s title with Vogue, Carpenter explained, “When I wrote the actual title track, I was [using] one of the emails that I had written to myself, and I just said out loud: ‘That’s the name of the album!’ Then every song kind of came from that place. Every song came from those emails or messages or whatever my way of coping was at the time. I think it captures a really important time in my life.”

See the full list of tour dates and official poster for the Emails I Can’t Send tour below.