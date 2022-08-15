×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Sabrina Carpenter to Embark on ‘Emails I Can’t Send’ U.S. Tour: Here Are the Dates

The singer is set to embark on a 12-date trek.

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter Sophie Hur

Sabrina Carpenter is coming to a city near you. The 23-year-old pop star and actress announced a series of tour dates on Monday (Aug. 15) set to take place in September in support of her recently released album, Emails I Can’t Send.

The trek consists of 12 shows across the United States, and will begin on Sept. 28 with the opening night at Hard Rock Live in Orlando. Carpenter will make tour stops in New York, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and more before concluding at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Oct. 16.

Related

EMERGENCY

How to Watch Sabrina Carpenter in 'Emergency' for Free on Prime Video

Explore

Explore

Sabrina Carpenter

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster starting on Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. local time, though American Express Card Members can buy tickets for select dates ahead of the general public starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday Aug. 18, at 10 p.m. local time.

Emails I Can’t Send charted at No. 23 on the all-genre Billboard 200, and stayed on the tally for two weeks. Speaking about the inspirations for the album’s title with Vogue, Carpenter explained, “When I wrote the actual title track, I was [using] one of the emails that I had written to myself, and I just said out loud: ‘That’s the name of the album!’ Then every song kind of came from that place. Every song came from those emails or messages or whatever my way of coping was at the time. I think it captures a really important time in my life.”

See the full list of tour dates and official poster for the Emails I Can’t Send tour below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad