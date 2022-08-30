Rolling Loud California Returns to Los Angeles in 2023

Rolling Loud is headed back to the West Coast. The growing rap festival brand will once again hit Los Angeles in 2023 at Hollywood Park, the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium. The 2023 Rolling Loud California will be the brand’s first time back to Los Angeles since 2019, and the first-ever festival at the 300-acre Hollywood Park in L.A.’s Inglewood neighborhood.

“Rolling Loud is deeply honored to be the first-ever music festival to take place at the incredible Hollywood Park,” says Rolling Loud co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif. “We’re pumped to return to L.A. and make our debut in Inglewood, such an important neighborhood in rap history. Rolling Loud California 2023 will be an event worthy of its historic location, celebrating the undeniable influence of the West Coast on hip-hop and featuring some of the hottest rappers in the game. Stay tuned for our biggest and best California festival yet!”

The festival will take place from March 3-5.

After Rolling Loud California in San Bernardino in 2021, the festival will make its mark on one of rap’s most historic neighborhoods, South Central Los Angeles. The area has produced rap legends such as Mack 10 and Shade Sheist, as well as contemporary stars Omarion, D Smoke, SiR and more. The festival intends to pay tribute to West Coast hip-hop and bring icons from the genre to the city.

“As the world’s largest hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud will bring fans from around the globe to our Inglewood community,” said SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park managing director Jason Gannon in a release. “Hollywood Park’s 300-acres lends itself to hosting a variety of large-scale events. With Rolling Loud as our first music festival, we will further showcase Hollywood Park as a global stage and multifaceted entertainment destination.”

Before Rolling Loud returns to L.A., the festival will hit Toronto for the first time Sept. 9-11, with headliners Future, WizKid and Dave. Two weeks later, the fest will go to New York with headlining performances from Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future from Sept. 23-25.

The 2023 Rolling Loud California lineup is expected to drop closer to the festival dates.