Robert Plant & Alison Krauss to Launch First Tour In 12 Years

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will reunite on tour in 2022, marking the first time the two entertainers have toured together in over a decade. Beginning June 1, 2022, they will embark on an 18-show run of bandshell venues, launching in Canandaigua, New York, and including stops at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium, among other venues.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Alison Krauss Robert Plant See latest videos, charts and news

The tour, their first in 12 years, supports their new album Raise The Roof, which released Friday (Nov. 19) and is the follow-up to 2007’s Raising Sand, which earned the pair five Grammy honors, including album of the year and record of the year. Raise The Roof found Plant and Krauss returning to one of the studios they used for Raising Sand, Nashville’s Sound Emporium studios. As with Raising Sand, the project was produced by T Bone Burnett. The new project is an eclectic collection of blues numbers, country, soul and folk-rock songs originally written and/or recorded by artists including Merle Haggard, The Everly Brothers, Brenda Burns, Bert Jansch, Anne Briggs and more.

Tickets for U.S. dates go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, Dec. 3, following a series of presales that begin Monday, Nov. 29. European dates go on sale Friday, Nov. 26, with presales beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24.

See the full list of tour dates below.

June 1: Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

June 3: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 4: Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

June 6: Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 7: Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

June 9: Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 11: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 12: Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion @ The Mann

June 14: Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

June 16: Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

June 26: London, UK – BST Hyde Park

July 1: Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena

July 2: Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress

July 5: Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

July 14: Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone

July 16: Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

July 18: Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna

July 20: Berlin, DE – Zitadelle