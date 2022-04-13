Rick Springfield and Zoot Cancel Australia Tour

Rick Springfield’s long-overdue homecoming reunion tour with Zoot has been scrapped.

“It is with much sadness and disappointment that we must announce that the Zoot tour of Australia is cancelled,” reads a statement issued Wednesday (April 13) from DRW Entertainment, producer of the multi-city trek.

“Much has changed in the two years since we announced the tour, and individual members of the band, whilst excited about the potential offered by the tour, are now unfortunately not in a position whereby they can move forward with the tour as scheduled,” the message continues.

The reunion dates were scheduled to visit Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne this October, for Zoot’s first Australian shows in over 50 years. Springfield was to be joined on stage by Rick Brewer, Beeb Birtles and Russell Morris, with Little River Band founding member Roger McLachlan on bass.

After delays due to COVID, it was decided “rather than postpone the tour yet again, the decision has been taken to cancel the tour and refund all ticket holders.”

The door isn’t closed, however, on another trek. “It may be that the tour can be rescheduled in the future,” the statement continues, “and if so, we will notify all of new dates.”

Springfield was a member of the pop-rock group from 1969 to 1971, before launching a solo career, and notably snagging a Grammy with “Jessie’s Girl”. Zoot released a string of singles during that time, including “One Times, Two Times, Three Times, Four,” “Monty and Me,” “The Freak,” and a cover of The Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby.”

Springfield was booked for a rare solo tour of his homeland in 2014, but canceled when he landed a part in Ricki And The Flash alongside Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline.

His signature song “Jessie’s Girl” won the Grammy for best male rock vocal performance after peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1981. Springfield was the last solo Aussie male artist to top the chart until Gotye did so in 2012 with “Somebody That I Used to Know.”