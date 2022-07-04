Red Hot Chili Peppers Set Stadium Tour of Australia With Post Malone

As Australia’s touring space heats up, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will bring their own fire with a coast-to-coast stadium tour. And on this occasion, Post Malone will make the long haul.

Produced by Live Nation, the trek will start Jan. 29, 2023 at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, before heading to Sydney’s Accor Stadium (Feb. 2), Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium (Feb. 7) and wrapping-up at Perth’s Optus Stadium (Feb. 12).

RHCP will play their career-spanning hits, according to LN, alongside tracks from their new album Unlimited Love, which marks the return of guitarist John Frusciante and a reunion with producer Rick Rubin.

The visit will also serve as a homecoming for bass player Flea, who was born in Melbourne, the second stop on the tour.

Unlimited Love, the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band’s 12th studio album, dropped in April of this year, and blasted to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the ARIA Albums Chart.

In Australia, Unlimited Love gave the Chilis their seventh leader, following Blood Sugar Sex Magik (April 1992), One Hot Minute (September 1995), Californication (June 1999), By The Way (July 2002), Stadium Arcadium (May 2006) and The Getaway (June 2016).

Posty is also fresh from a new album release, Twelve Carat Toothache, his fourth. Following its release last month, the album peaked at No. 2 on the official charts of the U.S. and Australia. His previous albums Hollywood’s Bleeding (2019) and Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018) both debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart in the week of release.

The general onsale begins next Monday (July 11) via livenation.com.au, while presales are available from Wednesday (July 6).

Red Hot Chili Peppers With Post Malone Australia 2023:

Jan. 29 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Feb. 2 — Accor Stadium, Sydney

Feb. 7 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Feb. 12 — Optus Stadium, Perth