Rage Against the Machine Drop Off Boston Calling Lineup, Push Back ‘Public Service’ Tour Again

Rage Against the Machine have dropped off the lineup for this year’s Boston Calling festival. Organizers announced on Thursday (Jan. 20) that the reunited agit-rock group will no longer play a headlining slot at the event scheduled for Memorial Day weekend (May 27-29) in Allston, Mass.

The full lineup for the event is slated for release on Friday (Jan. 21). The Foo Fighters were the only other headliner announced to date for the three-day event that will take over the Harvard Athletic Complex with sets from Haim, Run the Jewels, Black Pumas, Earthgang, Kennyhoopla, Sudan Archives and Celisse.

Like most festivals, Boston Calling was put on hold during 2020 and 2021 during the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Twenty One Pilots, Greta Van Fleet, Tame Impala, Odesza, Travis Scott and Logic topping the bill at the most recent edition in 2019.

Similarly, RATM’s Public Service Announcement arena tour with Run the Jewels was pushed back due to the pandemic, and has been postponed a second time in the midst of the current Omicron variant spike. The group announced Thursday that that outing has been pushed again and will now launch on July 9 instead of the originally re-rescheduled date of March 31.

“The Rage Against the Machine ‘Public Service Announcement’ North American tour with Run the Jewels will now start on July 9, 2022 in East Troy, Wisconsin,” read the update from the band, which noted that headline shows that were scheduled from March 31 through May 23 will be postponed and/or rescheduled, with all tickets for the previous dates valid for the new ones.

The outing by the reformed group was originally scheduled to run through an Aug. 14 gig at Madison Square Garden in New York as part of a five-night stand at the storied venue. Rage said that they will release the list of rerouted dates “soon.”

