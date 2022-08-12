Rage Against The Machine Scraps U.K. and Europe Tour Citing ‘Medical Guidance’

Rage Against the Machine has canceled its upcoming tour of the U.K. and Europe to allow frontman Zack De La Rocha to recover from injury.



The “Killing In The Name” rockers will complete their U.S. run this week at Madison Square Garden, which includes a concert Friday (Aug. 12) and wraps Sunday (Aug. 14), after which time the band will take a break.



“Per medical guidance, Zack De La Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 U.K. and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed,” reads a statement. “It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation”.



All told, 13 shows are scrapped, including slots at Britain’s Reading and Leeds Festivals.



“The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the U.K. and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery,” the statement continues.

Explore Explore Rage Against the Machine See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Though the statement fails to disclose the precise nature of De La Rocha’s ailment, the singer is known to have hurt his leg during a concert July in Chicago.



“I don’t know what happened to my leg right now, but you know what? We’re gonna keep this f–kin’ s–t goin,’” he told the audience after the incident early in the set. “If I have to crawl across this stage. We’re gonna play for y’all tonight. We came too f–kin’ far.”



According to the group’s official website, North America touring will return early next year, with dates kicking off Feb. 22 at Pan American Center in Las Cruces, NM, and concluding April 2 with the second of two nights at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.











