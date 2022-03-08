Mitski, The National & The Roots to Headline 2022 Pitchfork Festival

Pitchfork Music Festival will make its return to Chicago’s Union park this summer with headlining sets from Mitski and The Roots, as well as The National who played the first-ever Pitchfork festival in 2006.

The annual festival will be held from July 15-17 with additional performances from Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Toro Y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Spiritualized, Parquet Courts and more. The 2022 lineup remains eclectic with hip-hop star Tierra Whack, Australian alt rockers Camp Cope and Canadian instrumental group BADBADNOTGOOD.

“This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation,” said Pitchfork editor in chief Puja Patel in a release. “Our goal was to highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking their musical genres to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”

Amber Mark, Low, Magdalena Bay, Noname, Cate Le Bon, Dawn Richard, Tkay Maidza, Dry Cleaning, Karate, Tirzah, Indigo De Souza, Iceage, Xenia Rubinos, Erika, de Cosier, The Armed, yeyle, Arooj Aftab and more will also at the 2022 edition of the festival.

First launched in 2006, Pitchfork Music Festival has grown to welcome 60,000 music fans to Chicago every year with an expansive lineup of legends and up and comers. The festival also works to support local businesses while promoting the Chicago arts and food communities as a whole by featuring diverse vendors including specialty record and craft fairs.

Pitchfork Music Festival tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am CT. Three-day passes are currently $200 and single-day passes are $99. The Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, including a range of exclusive amenities, is $399 for a three-day pass and $199 for a single-day pass. Head here for more information on the lineup and 2022 passes.