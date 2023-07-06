Thai Political Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Asks Taylor Swift to Bring Her Eras Tour to His Country

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour has dominated the world since it first kicked off back in April, and the stadium-sized trek is showing no signs of slowing down. Between Swift’s mind-boggling success and the positive economic impact of her tour stops on the cities that she visits, even politicians and government officials are clamoring for a glimpse of the Eras Tour.

On Thursday (July 6), Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Thailand’s Move Forward Party, took to Twitter to request an Eras Tour stop in his country. “Thailand is back on track to be fully democratic after you had to cancel last time due to the coup,” he wrote, referring to 2014, when the Grammy-winning pop star was forced to cancel the Bangkok date of her Red Tour after the military sezied control of the government in a coup d’état.

“The Thai people have spoken via the election and we all look forward to welcoming you to this beautiful nation of ours,” he continued. The aspiring prime minister even promised to sing “Lavender Haze” with Swift if she came, declaring that he was a “big fan of yours.”

Limjaroenrat’s request comes just one day after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau made a similar ask of the “Karma” singer. “It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you,” he tweeted on Wednesday (July 5). “So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

Over the past few weeks, Swift has announced several new shows and legs of her Eras Tour. The three-hour show will now visit cities across North America, Asia, South America, Australia, and Europe. The Eras Tour is a celebration of Swift’s incredibly successful career, celebrating her ten studio albums as well as her re-recordings; her latest re-release, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), arrives tonight at midnight (July 7).

Read Limjaroenrat’s special request here: