Pink Expands Record-Setting 2024 ‘Summer Carnival’ Tour of Australia

Pink’s record-breaking visit to Australia and New Zealand next year will include her first stadium concert in North Queensland.

The Philadelphia pop superstar will bring her Summer Carnival to the land Down Under in 2024, for a trek that expands to 16 Australian shows. Among the newly-announced dates are a fourth and final show at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, and a tour-closing concert March 23 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, a venue that typically hosts the rough and tumble of professional rugby league matches.

Pink’s one-off show in Townsville was presented at a press conference, featuring government representatives.

“Queensland is the only state where Pink is playing three separate cities, and this is the only regional stop,” comments premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, whose government is gearing up for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, which will be held in the state capital, Brisbane. “Major concerts like this bring visitors who spend millions of dollars in the tourism economy and support local jobs.”

Live Nation is producing the tour, which the concerts giant insists will be the biggest-selling Australian visit ever by a female artist.

Pink’s 16 stadium concerts is one record, the 725,000 ticket sales she is “currently well beyond,” according to LN, is another.

“Pink’s Aussie shows sold out in minutes across the country,” comments Live Nation Australia president Roger Field, “making the tour extension into North Queensland an exciting next step in meeting this unprecedented demand.”

Setting records in Australia is a regular pastime for Pink. She’s considered an “honorary Aussie,” and has certainly spent enough time here to earn that tag.

On her 2009 Funhouse Tour, she criss-crossed the country for a gobsmacking 59 shows, an epic adventure that took three months and saw her sell 650,000 tickets. Not bad for a population of less than 25 million at the time.

For her Truth About Love Tour in 2013-14, Pink completed 46 dates; and for the Australasian leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour in 2018, she spent over two months on these shores, hitting 42 arena dates.

On the ARIA Charts, Pink has bagged seven No. 1 albums, most recently with Trustfall.

Live Nation Australia chairman Michael Coppel is Pink’s career-long promoter for ANZ, organizing six tours since 2004. On the 20th anniversary of that association, Pink will surpass 3 million tickets sold in Australia and New Zealand, he explains.

“Only fitting that we break new ground with the record to be set at her first show in Northern Queensland at Queensland Country Bank Stadium,” he adds.

Also announced this week, Tones And I will join Pink as special guest on the ANZ swing. The one-time busker, Tones (real name Toni Watson) set new benchmarks with her global hit “Dance Monkey,” which led charts in 30 countries, including 24-week run at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart, a record, and 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, a record for a solo female artist.

Summer Carnival Australian Tour 2024

Feb. 9 — Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Feb. 10 — Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Feb. 13 — McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Feb. 16 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Feb. 17 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Feb. 20 — Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast

Feb. 23 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Feb. 24 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Feb. 27 — Adelaide Oval

March 1 — Optus Stadium, Perth

March 2 — Optus Stadium, Perth

March 12 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

March 13 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

March 16 — Accor Stadium, Sydney

March 19 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

March 23 — Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

