Phish Announce West Coast Tour, Including Three-Night Hollywood Bowl Stint

Phish is slated to embark on a short West Coast tour this coming spring, with the beloved jam band announcing eight shows as part of a 10-day sprint from Seattle to Berkley, California, capped by their first-ever three-night stand at Los Angeles’ legendary Hollywood Bowl.

Starting in Seattle, Phish is set to perform for two nights at the city’s Climate Pledge Arena (Apr. 14-15) before heading down to Berkeley, where they’re slated to play for three nights at the Greek Theatre (Apr. 17-19) followed by their three-night run at the Hollywood Bowl (Apr. 21-23).

A ticket request period for the shows is now underway at tickets.phish.com and it will continue through Monday, Jan. 16 at noon ET. Tickets for the 10-day run officially go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 am PT. Specific ticketing information for each show is now available at phish.com/tours.

Tickets are still available for Phish’s return to Mexico for the sixth installment of the band’s “concert vacation” getaway Phish: Riviera Maya, which is slated to run from February 23-26 at the Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Maya, Cancún. The all-inclusive event will feature four unique Phish shows in a state-of-the-art concert venue set against the backdrop of Mexico’s Caribbean coastline. Packages for Phish: Riviera Maya 2023 at the Moon Palace are currently sold out, though an extremely limited number of four-night rooms have been reserved at Hilton Cancún for Phish: Riviera Maya guests. To book a package, visit www.phishrivieramaya.com.