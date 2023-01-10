×
Phish Announce West Coast Tour, Including Three-Night Hollywood Bowl Stint

The iconic jam band will also perform at Berkeley, California's Greek Theatre and Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

Trey Anastasio of Phish
Phish at Bonnaroo in June. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Phish is slated to embark on a short West Coast tour this coming spring, with the beloved jam band announcing eight shows as part of a 10-day sprint from Seattle to Berkley, California, capped by their first-ever three-night stand at Los Angeles’ legendary Hollywood Bowl.

Starting in Seattle, Phish is set to perform for two nights at the city’s Climate Pledge Arena (Apr. 14-15) before heading down to Berkeley, where they’re slated to play for three nights at the Greek Theatre (Apr. 17-19) followed by their three-night run at the Hollywood Bowl (Apr. 21-23).

A ticket request period for the shows is now underway at tickets.phish.com and it will continue through Monday, Jan. 16 at noon ET. Tickets for the 10-day run officially go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 am PT. Specific ticketing information for each show is now available at phish.com/tours.

Tickets are still available for Phish’s return to Mexico for the sixth installment of the band’s “concert vacation” getaway Phish: Riviera Maya, which is slated to run from February 23-26 at the Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Maya, Cancún. The all-inclusive event will feature four unique Phish shows in a state-of-the-art concert venue set against the backdrop of Mexico’s Caribbean coastline. Packages for Phish: Riviera Maya 2023 at the Moon Palace are currently sold out, though an extremely limited number of four-night rooms have been reserved at Hilton Cancún for Phish: Riviera Maya guests. To book a package, visit www.phishrivieramaya.com.

