Phil Lesh, Khruangbin & War on Drugs Lead Debut Sacred Rose Festival Lineup

Phil Lesh of Phil Lesh and Friends during An Evening at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on July 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chicago is getting a new cross-genre music festival this summer. Sacred Rose music festival will take place at SeatGeek Stadium with headlining performances from Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War On Drugs, Black Pumas and more.

The new event comes from the organizers behind North Coast Music Festival, Summer Camp Music Festival and Suwannee Hulaween and will take place over the course of three days (Aug. 26-28).

Umphrey’s McGee, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Goose, STS9, Greensky Bluegrass, Kamasi Washington, Animal Collective and more will also perform at the debut festival. Special guest Margo Price will also be the festival’s first artist at large and will perform with various acts all weekend long.

“In 2018 when we shifted North Coast from a multi-genre festival to a fully electronic music event, we started dreaming up Sacred Rose and what it could mean for fans of Americana, Psych-rock, Jam, Indie, Soul, Funk and Bluegrass,” said festival founder and Collectiv Presents partner Michael Berg in a release. “Sacred Rose is the first festival of its kind in our area, and we’re so proud to deliver a special experience for our fans who have been patiently waiting for a lineup like this for a long time.”

Sacred Rose takes pride in its eclectic lineup and plan to host three genre-specific stages, “with each daily lineup meticulously curated to feel like its own full-length concert.” Set times have been released ahead of times so fans can choose between single day or weekend passes. Passes are on sale now. Check out a full lineup of artists below.