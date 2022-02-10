Trey Anastasio, Black Crowes and Billy Strings to Headline Peach Music Fest

Live Nation and the Allman Brothers Band, today revealed the lineup for the 10th-anniversary celebration of The Peach Music Festival, the four-day live music and camping experience coming to Montage Mountain in Scranton, Penn., June 30-July 3.

Headlining this years festival is the Trey Anastasio Band, The Black Crowes, Billy Strings and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, who will celebrate the 10th anniversary with dozens of artists including Goose, the Revivalists, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and the reunion of The Word featuring Robert Randolph, John Medeski, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson and Ray Ray Holloma.n

Inspired by the music of the Allman Brothers Band, the 10th anniversary celebration of The Peach Music Festival will also feature founding member Jaimoe performing as Jaimoe and Friends, and a special appearance by Trouble No More, featuring Brandon “Taz” Niederaurer (Guitar, Vocals), Daniel Donato (Guitar, Vocals), Dylan Niederaurer (Bass Guitar), Jack Ryan (Drums), Lamar Williams Jr. (Vocals), Nikki Glaspie (Drums), Peter Levin (Keys) and Roosevelt Collier (Pedal Steel Guitar), celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band’s seminal Eat A Peach album. A full list of bands performing at Peach Music Festival can be found here.

The festival will conclude with a fireworks display on July 3. To purchase tickets, reserve travel packages, camping, glamping tent, and RV passes or for the most up-to-date information on the Peach Music Festival, including additional artist announcements, visit ThePeachMusicFestival.com.

In addition to the four days of live music with over 50 artists, the fest features food and craft vendors on the grounds and access to the scenic Montage Mountain Ski Resort’s large water park, zip line and ski lift rides.

The Peach Music Festival began in 2012 as the first-ever Allman Brothers Band-inspired festival in the Northeast and has quickly evolved into one of the most highly-anticipated summer musical events.