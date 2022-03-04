Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar Set For Glastonbury Festival 2022

Paul McCartney performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will headline Glastonbury Festival 2022, the U.K.’s legendary summer event which returns this year after two editions canceled due to the pandemic.

The forthcoming show will run from June 22-26 at the Eavis’ Worthy Farm in Somerset, south west England, with another formidable lineup.

Among the big hitters are McCartney, the Beatles legend who returns to Glastonbury to headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday, and Lamar, who will go last on the Sunday, organizers announced Friday morning (March 4).

Also announced for this year’s event are Diana Ross, Angelique Kidjo, Arlo Parks, Australian acts Amyl And the Sniffers and The Avalanches, and Billie Eilish, the previously-confirmed Friday night headliner.

Established in 1970 by Michael Eavis, a dairy farmer, Glastonbury is the granddaddy of U.K. music festivals, a rite of passage for music fans who gather for the show in numbers exceeding 150,000. Each year, a gathering of music fans the size of Oxford arrives in town.

Aside from its thundering bills, there’s something earthy about Glastonbury. Outside of show-week, the site is a working farm, owned by Eavis, who co-organizes the fest with his daughter Emily. Typically, Eavis enforces a fallow year once every five years, which sees the show skip a cycle, and builds demand for tickets. Due to the pandemic, Glastonbury missed 2020 and 2021. Demand would be sky-high this time, though tickets for the fest are already sold out, with deposits paid for the 2020 festival having rolled over.

Many more Glastonbury 2022 acts and attractions are yet to be announced, organizers said.