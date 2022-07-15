Paramore to Embark on Fall 2022 North American Tour: Here Are the Dates

Paramore is getting ready to hit the road later this year. The group announced on Friday (July 15) that it will be touring North America starting in October.

The tour is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2 in Bakersfield, Calif., at the Mechanics Bank Theater, and includes stops in Chicago, Atlanta, and Toronto, as well as festival appearances at Austin City Limits and When We Were Young. The North American trek will conclude on Nov. 19 with an appearance at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival.

The 2022 trek marks Paramore’s first tour since 2018 in support of the band’s fifth album, After Laughter, though frontwoman Hayley Williams performed the group’s hit “Misery Business” with Billie Eilish during Eilish’s headlining set at Coachella in April.

Fans looking to purchase tickets can sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale starting now through Sunday, July 17, at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased ahead of the general public between July 20 at 10 a.m. local time through July 21 10 p.m. local time for fans who have received a unique code from the fan presale registration. General on sale for the tour begins on Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. local time via paramore.net.

See the full list of tour dates below:

Oct. 2, 2022 – Bakersfield, Calif. – Mechanics Bank Theater

Oct. 4, 2022 – Magna, Utah – The Great SaltAir

Oct. 6, 2022 – Omaha, Neb. – Orpheum Theater Omaha

Oct. 8, 2022 – Oklahoma City, Ola. – The Criterion

Oct. 9, 2022 – Austin, Texas – Austin City Limits^

Oct. 11, 2022 – Chesterfield, Mo. – The Factory

Oct. 14, 2022 – Bonner Springs, Kan. – Azura Amphitheater*

Oct. 16, 2022 – Austin, Texas – Austin City Limits^

Oct. 22, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nev. – When We Were Young Festival^

Oct. 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nev. – When We Were Young Festival^

Oct. 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

Nov. 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Nov. 9, 2022 – Chicago, Ill. – The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 11, 2022 – Cincinnati, Ohio – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov. 15, 2022 – Atlanta, Ga. – Tabernacle

Nov. 16, 2022 – St. Augustine, Fla. – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 19, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival^

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Date – Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale Not Applicable