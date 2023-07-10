Noel Gallagher’s Saratoga Concert Evacuated Following Bomb Threat

A bomb threat derailed a concert Saturday night (July 8) at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), shutting down the venue before the main act, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, could take the stage.

According to multiple reports, Metric and Garbage completed their opening sets, but the High Flying birds got their wings clipped when the site was abruptly evacuated just ahead of their headline slot.

An announcement before 10 p.m. said the show would not go on due to “circumstances beyond our control,” according to a report from Jim Shahen of the Albany Times-Union.

Adds reporter Jon Campbell, who was in the room: “The stage was all set for Noel Gallagher. Then a guy came on stage and said: ‘Due to circumstances beyond our control, the show will not continue.'”

Weird things happening at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center, for non locals). The stage was all set for Noel Gallagher. Then a guy came on stage and said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the show will not continue.” pic.twitter.com/EUqZ83IGkD — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) July 9, 2023

“We have no idea what happened tonight,” Garbage posted on its official Twitter channel. “We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!! I’m sorry we have no real information. We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!!”

We have no idea what happened tonight. We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!!

I’m sorry we have no real information . We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!! — Garbage (@garbage) July 9, 2023

The situation now has clarity, with officials confirming the closure was in response to a “bomb threat.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended ‪at 9:40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results,” reads a statement from the NY State Park Police.

The venue, operated by Live Nation, had a particularly eventful weekend. Sunday’s performance of Kidz Bop was delayed due to “inclement weather in the area,” with organizers urging guests to “seek shelter in the venue.”

Attention Kidz Bop fans at SPAC: Due to inclement weather in the area, we are sheltering in place at the venue.



Please continue to monitor our social media pages for further information. pic.twitter.com/yBDtZxVpNW — Live Nation Saratoga (@livenationtoga) July 9, 2023

Gallagher is touring in support of his band’s latest album Council Skies, which last month debuted at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, denied the crown by Foo Fighters’ But Here We Are. The Foos ended Gallagher’s record streak of 10 consecutive No. 1 studio albums dating back nearly three decades, including all seven LPs with Oasis and the previous three with High Flying Birds.