Nelly, Yolanda Adams, Alabama to Perform at 2022 World Games: Exclusive

The World Games return to the U.S. for the first time in more than 40 years

Nelly, Alabama, Yolanda Adams, Jamey Johnson and Sheila E are among that acts slated to perform during the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2022 World Games, taking place in Birmingham, Ala., July 7-17.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins will serve as master of ceremonies for the opening (July 7) and closing ceremonies (July 17) at Protective Stadium. Other participating artists include The Blind Boys of Alabama, Sara Evans, Martha Reeves, Pastor Mike Jr., Tony! Toni! Tone!, Yung Bleu, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, and Ruben Studdard.

“The World Games will bring a once-in-a-lifetime level of focus and attention to Birmingham and Alabama,” said Dr. Henry Panion, artistic director of The World Games 2022, in a statement. “It is our goal to showcase and celebrate the very best of Alabama … I wanted to combine the elements of Olympic ceremonies and Super Bowl halftime shows, with the best of my true loves — the sounds of a symphony orchestra and the pageantry, artistry, and precision of professional drum corps. Gospel Music and the sound of gospel have influenced virtually every form of music across the globe. So, as an indigenous art form of America and Alabama, it is only appropriate that it be featured so prominently in these World Games.”

The July 7 opening ceremonies, Unlocking the Magic: Celebrating the Power of One, will celebrate sports and Birmingham history as the World Games return to the U.S. for the first time in 40 years. The games, which take place every four years after the summer Olympic Games, highlight 3,600 athletes participating in 34 sports.

The finale on July 17, tagged One World—One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement & Unity, will commemorate the games and the passing of the The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city of Chengdu, China.

