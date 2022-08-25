Nelly Furtado Leads Lineup For Australia’s Beyond The Valley Festival

Nelly Furtado will make her comeback to the stage with a one-off New Year’s Eve festival performance in the land Down Under.



The “I’m Like a Bird” singer is booked to perform at Beyond The Valley, a popular camping fest set in rural Victoria, and produced by independent promoter Untitled Group.



The event is set for Dec. 28 to Jan. 1, 2023 at Barunah Plains, Hesse, with a lineup including

Denzel Curry, Diplo, Kaytranada, Bicep, Benee, Aitch, Lime Cordiale, Charlotte De Witte and many others.



Booking Furtado is a coup for organizers and ticketholders, who’ll get the chance to see the Canadian-born artist perform a full set for the first time in over five years.



Furtado’s career took flight in 2001 with “I’m Like A Bird,” which she followed with a string of pop hits, including “Promiscuous,” “Maneater” and “Say It Right,” which won the Grammy Award for best female pop vocal performance.



She has five top 10 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including three leaders, with “Promiscuous,” “Say It Right,” and Timbaland’s “Give It To Me,” on which she features with Justin Timberlake. There’s a good chance she’ll whip out all those hits and more.



The southern summer event should cap a new creative phase for the singer and songwriter, who recently made the journey to South America, where she’s said to have recorded new music and collaborated with Colombian artists.



As a warm-up for her long haul to Australia, Furtado made a guest appearance on stage last month with Drake at his OVO Fest, where the Canuck pair sang “I’m Like a Bird.”



The Aussie fest started life in 2014, and has hosted performances from the likes of Rüfüs Du Sol, Tyler The Creator, The Kooks, Joey Badass, Bonobo, Jamie XX, Chance The Rapper, SchoolboyQ and Stormzy. The 2019 camping edition sold out instantly, organizers say. The subsequent two editions were scrapped due to the pandemic.

