NCT 127 Set 2 U.S. Dates in World Tour: Is Your City One of the Lucky Stops?

After months of speculation, NCT 127 is finally making their post-pandemic return to the U.S. this year for two dates in their ongoing world tour.

The K-pop boy band announced plans to play shows on both coasts in the U.S. this year. First up, hitting Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 6, followed by an Oct. 13 concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The two dates come as part of NCT 127’s “The Link” world tour, first announced in November 2021 and officially kicking off with a three-date run in the Seoul Sky Dome. The trek has also visited Tokyo, Singapore and Manila with a press release sharing that Latin American dates will be announced soon.

The timing of the shows comes just after the Sept. 15 release of NCT 127’s upcoming album 2 Baddies, which the group announced and began teasing with new visuals and videos earlier this month. 2 Baddies follows up NCT 127’s Sticker album from 2021 that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and spent 17 weeks on the chart.

While speaking about his first solo single “Forever Only” released earlier this month, NCT 127 member Jaehyun also gave Billboard some insight into the upcoming LP, its accompanying dance elements and forthcoming . “The style of choreography this time is kind of free; where you can express more of your own dancing style,” he said in the interview. “It was really fun to do the choreography…hopefully we’ll have a chance to meet our fans all around the world.”

Tickets go on sale Monday at 3 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.